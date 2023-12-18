The release encompasses 448,674 candidates, comprising 212,453 males and 236,221 females from 975 schools. This figure marks a 5.8% increase from the 2022 entry, highlighting sustained interest in the examination.
WASSCE 2023: Provisional results unveiled; results of over 4000 students blocked
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has officially released the provisional results for candidates who undertook the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2023 (Ghana Only Version).
Candidates and stakeholders are urged to access the results through the Council's official website, www.waecgh.org, using login details that will be provided to heads of schools. This online accessibility aims to streamline the result-checking process for both candidates and educational institutions.
However, the Council has identified 4,878 candidates whose results have been blocked due to their failure to return learning support materials provided by their schools. These candidates are advised to promptly contact their respective schools to resolve this matter.
WAEC emphasizes the importance of cautioning stakeholders against fraudulent activities, particularly the solicitation of fees for result upgrades. The Council assures the public of the security of its results and encourages the use of the WAEC QR code, available for download, to verify and authenticate results through the designated results verification system.
In terms of overall performance, the statistics for the four Core Subjects are outlined in detail, offering insights into the candidates' achievements. This comprehensive breakdown provides a holistic view of the examination outcomes.
The Council expresses its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the examination process and congratulates successful candidates. As stakeholders navigate the release, WAEC remains dedicated to providing transparent and reliable educational assessments in the region.
