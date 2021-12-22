We can’t enter Parliament to enforce law and order without authorization – Ghana Police Service

Responding to some of the criticisms of the police in the recent scuffle between MPs on the controversial e-levy, the Director-General of Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner for Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, noted that the country’s constitution does not mandate the police to enforce order in the house of the legislature.

“By Ghana’s constitutional arrangement, security issues within the chamber of parliament are the responsibility of the Marshal to Parliament, who takes instructions from the Clerk of Parliament on such matters,” the statement said.

“The legal position is that the police has no authority to enter the chamber of parliament to undertake any law enforcement venture. Any such act will be in contravention of the laws of the country,” it added.

According to the police, it has, however, “initiated steps to engage the Clerk, Marshal, and leadership of parliament to fashion out a more proactive way of supporting parliament in this regard within the confines of the laws of the country.”

The house was thrown into chaos amidst fisticuffs during a vote on the controversial e-levy bill.