Ejura irate youth attacked us with clubs, machetes, stones so we fired – Police

The Ashanti regional police command has announced that it has commenced investigations into the violent clashes between the youth of Ejura and a combined team of police and soldiers that led to the death of two people and the injury of at least four others.

The youth were protesting the death of Ibrahim Mohammed, also known as Macho Kaaka who was reportedly attacked on Sunday dawn and died on Monday afternoon June 28, 2021.

Security officers made up of the police and military have been dispatched to Ejura to maintain law and order, following intelligence that the youth were planning to stage a protest to demand justice.

But following a clash between the security officers and the protesting youth, shots were fired which resulted in the death of the two people while others also sustained various degrees of injuries.

The police in a statement said its preliminary investigation shows that following the burial of Ibrahim Mohammed at Mempeasem cemetery at Ejura on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, some irate youth blocked the main Ejura Atebubu road, thus, impeding traffic flow and the security moved in with military reinforcement to quell the situation but the irate youth charged on the security officers with all manner of implements including firearms, clubs, machetes, and stones.

