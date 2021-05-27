RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We must retrieve all artefacts and treasures stolen from Africa – Akufo-Addo

Emmanuel Ayamga

President Nana Akufo-Addo says artefacts and cultural treasures stolen from Africa and sent to other continents must be retrieved.

He noted that several treasures have been looted from Africa and are being kept in museums in other countries.

The President said those countries were making money out of the treasures at the expense of Africa and that must change.

“Whatever the obstacles, we must get them back,” he said during the Fourth Ordinary Session of the Fifth Parliament of the Pan-African Parliament in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Meanwhile, Akufo-Addo has cut the sod for the construction of a Pan-African World Heritage Museum near Winneba in the Central Region.

The museum will house artefacts and cultural objects from all parts of Pan-Africa and will be open to tourists.

In recent years, some African countries have taken steps to retrieve treasures that were stolen to Europe in the past.

Germany recently announced its decision to return hundreds of artefacts that were looted from West Africa by a British colonial expedition.

The artefacts, known as the Benin Bronzes, will be returned to Nigeria after being kept in German museums for many years.

President Akufo-Addo added that these treasures must to retrieved back to Africa to benefit the Africa people.

