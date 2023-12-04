We need a probe into Ghana’s huge delegation to COP 28 – Haruna Iddrisu

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Monday, December 4, 2023, the former Minority Leader bemoaned the impact of the number of attendees at COP28 on the state coffers.

“Mr. Speaker, with this economic distress, how can Ghana lead a delegation of 618 persons? Are we shouldering the economic gain and hardship of the Ghanaian? And Mr. Speaker, I see a delegation of the president here at COP28… I am demanding that a committee looks at this,” he said.

Data released by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change suggests that Ghana’s delegation to COP28 in Dubai has increased to 618 from the delegation of 350 last year.

The delegation consists of 95 persons on the official parties list and an additional 523 on the party overflow list.

Pulse Ghana

These numbers are provisional and based on registered participants; the final figures, considering those collecting physical badges at the venue, will be released by the UNFCCC after the summit concludes.

COP 28 slated from November 30 to December 12 is set to be a historic event, with a record-breaking number of delegates in attendance. The provisional total for this year's summit suggests that 97,372 individuals have registered to attend in person, almost twice the number that attended COP 27 in Egypt.