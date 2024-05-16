We saved our stolen monies in 20 years – Cecilia Dappah’s husband tells court

Under further cross-examination on Wednesday, May 15, Counsel for Sarah Agyei (2nd Accused) asked Mr. Kuffuor to tell the Court the time they deposited those monies at the storeroom.

In his response, he said that started in the past 20 years.

He also explained to the Court the methods employed by the accused persons to steal those monies.

“Later on at one of the confrontations where we were present, A1 (Patience Botwe) stated that the method adopted was that A2 (Sarah Agyei) would be in the room operating and A1 (Botwe) would be at the gate watching out and then A3 (Benjamin Sowah) supplied the main keys of the House for A1 (Botwe) to cut duplicate keys,” he told the Court under cross-examination from Lawyer Augustine’s Gyamfi.

Patience Botwe, 18, and Sarah Agyei, 30, together with Benjamin Sowah, Malik Dauda, Christiana Achab, Job Pomary, and Yahaya Sumaila have all denied the various charges pressed against them – ranging from Conspiracy to steal, stealing, dishonestly receiving, and money laundering.

Pulse Ghana

The 81-year-old Professional Architect with 53 years of experience said the accused persons stole two sets of $210, 000 and $200, 000 from their storeroom.

In addition to the dollars, he said another set of £300,000 belonging to him and GHc300,000 being contributions that Cecilia Dapaah’s siblings made towards the funeral of her late mother were also stolen.

“Subsequently, my wife and I found out that some of our valuables as well as huge sums of money had been stolen from the storeroom.

“This included an amount of 210,000 US Dollars which belonged to my wife’s deceased brother, Nana Akwasi Essan II alias Charles Dapaah,” he said.