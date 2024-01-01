We will create opportunities for every individual - Bawumia in New Year message

The Vice President emphasizes the commitment of the government to foster an environment where opportunities are not only abundant but accessible to every citizen but to collectively build a modern and resilient economy catalyzed by digitalization.

“We shall continue our effort to build a modern and resilient economy catalyzed by digitalization. We shall continue to make young people future-ready.

"We shall continue to create greater opportunities for every man, woman, and child to fulfill their dreams and aspirations. It is possible,”

The message reflects the government's dedication to implementing policies that promote economic development, job creation, and social well-being.

Dr. Bawumia highlights the role of collective effort in achieving sustainable progress, reinforcing the idea that a united Ghana is better equipped to overcome challenges and capitalize on opportunities.