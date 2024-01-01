In his New Year message, Dr. Bawumia extends warm greetings to the Ghanaian populace, expressing hopes for a year filled with progress, prosperity, and inclusivity.
We will create opportunities for every individual - Bawumia in New Year message
As the curtain rises on a new year, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia shares a message of optimism, outlining a vision to create opportunities for every individual in Ghana.
The Vice President emphasizes the commitment of the government to foster an environment where opportunities are not only abundant but accessible to every citizen but to collectively build a modern and resilient economy catalyzed by digitalization.
“We shall continue our effort to build a modern and resilient economy catalyzed by digitalization. We shall continue to make young people future-ready.
"We shall continue to create greater opportunities for every man, woman, and child to fulfill their dreams and aspirations. It is possible,”
The message reflects the government's dedication to implementing policies that promote economic development, job creation, and social well-being.
Dr. Bawumia highlights the role of collective effort in achieving sustainable progress, reinforcing the idea that a united Ghana is better equipped to overcome challenges and capitalize on opportunities.
“We shall be laying another layer on top of our landmark 30 years of democracy. I have no doubt that we shall once again prove to ourselves and the rest of the world that Ghana has indeed come of age,”
