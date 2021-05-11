We’ll not tolerate discrimination against Muslim students - Muntaka

He said this in relation to the recent controversy of Wesley Girls Senior High School denying a Muslim student the right to fast.

Hon. Muntaka said the decision by the Christian Council and the Catholic Bishops Conference to back the decision of the school shows bad faith.

“It is disappointing that the Christian Council and the Conference of Catholic Bishops will support bigotry and hatred. This is pure hatred, and we believe that our country has passed this stage. We will not tolerate this.”

Mr. Muntaka believes discrimination on religious basis will cease if it is widely condemned.

“We expect many people with a conscience to speak against this [form of discrimination]. Let us not be silent. We should not allow a few bigots to take over our coexistence.”

Pulse Ghana

The Asawase legislator was also hopeful that an ongoing dialogue between key stakeholders involved in the impasse will yield positive results.

“We are happy that we met the Minister; we conveyed our concerns, and he keeps assuring us that these issues would be resolved amicably. We will continue to call for calm within the Muslim community.”