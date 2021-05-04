The price of fuel for instance at the Shell Station and Total pump is currently selling at GH¢6.13 per litre.

The drivers said they are dismayed by the recent increment in the prices of fuel in the country stating that "we wish to state unequivocally that we are more disappointed in the Nana Akufo-Addo government."

"Over the period, we have witnessed subtle increment of fuel prices and complained bitterly due to the untoward hardship it brought on us but it seems our plight have been falling on deaf ears.

"It is more disheartening that, on May Day, 2021, petrol commodities have seen another increment in their prices only that this time around government has made a formal announcement, the Drivers Association said in a statement.

Pulse Ghana

"We would like to state emphatically that, as drivers, we shall increase transport fares by 40 percent regardless of the percentage increase of fuel prices.

"We are been forced to take this decision because, the transport business continues to be less lucrative due to such increments and even including that of Drivers' licenses, vehicle insurance, and road worthy certificates.

"Sadly, the President has failed to stick to his own words when he was then an opposition candidate and even when he was contesting in just the recent elections. Even though he promised to make life easy, we are rather facing more perilous times," it said.

Pulse Ghana

The drivers, therefore, called on the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), businessmen and women, large and small-scale traders, students, and both private and government workers to echo a joint call on the government to halt the further increment of petroleum prices in the country.

They noted that failure on the part of the government to halt the increment, then Ghanaians must be prepared to accept the 40 percent increment of transport fares proposed.

It added: "It must be noted that, as a Drivers' Union, we have considered several factors including the plight of our cherished passengers but if we don’t take this step after the increment, we stand the risk of been kicked out of business.