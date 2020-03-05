According to the Eastern Regional Chairman of the Association, Nana Owiredu, "Our colleagues were never involved in any illegal mining activity, neither did they own any of the excavators used at the site, none of them owns a galamsey site either."

The concerned drivers said 'powerful people' with military protection behind galamsey and called on the President to order the release them.

READ ALSO: Chiefs are involved in galamsey - BNI report

Nana Owiredu speaking on the development said the divers will demonstrate on March 6, 2020, in Kumasi during the 63rd Independence Day Celebration and appealed to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to intervene.

"We are asking the President to as a matter of urgency release these innocent souls who are pillars within their families to go home. We are calling on the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to come to our aid," he said.