We're disappointed Parliament passed 3 tax bills — Food and Beverages Association

Ghanaians have been reacting to the three new taxes introduced by the government.

Critics believe the bill will price lower-income people and small business owners out of the digital economy.

The spokesperson for the Food and Beverages Association, John Awuni said it is disappointing that Ghana’s lawmakers disregarded the cry and agitations of the people and went ahead to have the bills approved.

"We feel very disappointed that the three tax bills were passed by the Parliament of Ghana, especially supported by the NPP MPs when no one was consulted on the new bills. We are disappointed in this action and the MPs must realize that they are representing the people of Ghana and not themselves," he said.

He indicated that the Association petitioned Parliament but the lawmakers disregarded it and went ahead to pass the bill.

He said: "We petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, the Trade Committee, and the Finance Committee and even petitioned the Majority and Minority Leaders in Parliament, but Parliament still went ahead and passed the bills.

"We could have all dialogued and found different ways of achieving results without hurting businesses, but they went ahead and approved the bills with impunity simply because they have the power and authority."

"We are calling on the government to suspend these laws and engage us to find ways to achieve the target without hurting businesses," he noted.

The bills are expected to generate about GH¢4 billion annually.