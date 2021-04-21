We’re not over billing Ghanaians for water – GWCL

“Nobody can assume that GWCL is unnecessarily billing him or her,” Head of Communication at the GWCL, Stanley Martey, said on Accra-based Citi FM.

“We bill our customers based on their consumption that runs through their meters. If water doesn’t flow through your meter, you wouldn’t be billed, or you will receive your bill but with no consumption.

“If you have water flowing for four days, we will read your consumption for four days and that will be what you will be billed for.”

Some Ghanaians have complained about the water bills assigned to them following the expiration of the government’s free water initiative.

Many are of the view that their water bills have sharply shot up, with allegations of overbilling emerging.

Others have also lamented the bills from the GWCL, insisting they are being overcharged despite the irregular supply of water to their homes.

Mr. Martey, however, called on customers who have concerns over their monthly water bills to write to the GWCL to seek redress.

“We also bill based on estimates. We are trying to move from that into the meter all-round customers. But if you are billed on estimates, whether the water flows or not, you will be billed with that estimate.”