Launched on January 18, 2024, the task force aims to conduct an anti-voting campaign within Western Togoland, investigate those aiding the Ghanaian government in the unlawful arrest of activists, and monitor comments supporting the government's actions.
ADVERTISEMENT
Western Togoland establishes taskforce for electoral integrity and human rights
The Western Togoland Governing Council and Defense Council have established a special task force with three main objectives.
Recommended articles
The council leadership has cautioned the public against participating in voting-related gatherings.
This move is in response to perceived human rights violations and dissatisfaction with the union with Ghana.
Despite a UN Human Rights Council ruling demanding the release of Western Togoland activists, the Ghanaian government has not complied.
ADVERTISEMENT
The council also urged traditional rulers to be vigilant and not align with politicians violating human rights in the Western Togoland cause.
Pulse Ghana
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh