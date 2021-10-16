RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Western Togoland leader Papavi Horgbedetor is dead

Authors:

Evans Annang

The leader and founder of Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), Charles Kormi Kudjordji, popularly known as Papavi Horgbedetor is dead.

Papavi, leader of so called Western Togoland
Papavi, leader of so called Western Togoland

According to the Ghana News Agency, the leader of the Western Togoland separatist movement died after a short illness.

Recommended articles

Papavi is known for championing calls for the separation of the “Western Togoland” from Ghana through his secessionist group, the Homeland Study Group Foundation.

His group was demanding to separate from Ghana for an independent Western Togoland state.

Western Togoland secessionist leader arrested
Western Togoland secessionist leader arrested Pulse Ghana

He was arrested alongside 10 other members of his group in 2019 for declaring the Volta Region a sovereign country.

They said the new name of the region and its environs is Western Togoland and they are heading to the UN for official recognition.

More soon…..

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Maxwell Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo’s 3rd daughter at the presidency (videos & photos)

Maxwell Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo’s 3rd daughter at the presidency (videos & photos)

Watch video: My father had sex with me – NDC guru's daughter alleges

NDC guru's daughter

Flagstaff House is now used for the wedding ceremony for Nana Addo's daughter - NDC man

Kofi Jumah's son marries Nana Addo's daughter

Public sector workers without Ghana Card will not be paid from December 1 – Controller

Ghana card