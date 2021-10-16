According to the Ghana News Agency, the leader of the Western Togoland separatist movement died after a short illness.
Western Togoland leader Papavi Horgbedetor is dead
The leader and founder of Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), Charles Kormi Kudjordji, popularly known as Papavi Horgbedetor is dead.
Papavi is known for championing calls for the separation of the “Western Togoland” from Ghana through his secessionist group, the Homeland Study Group Foundation.
His group was demanding to separate from Ghana for an independent Western Togoland state.
He was arrested alongside 10 other members of his group in 2019 for declaring the Volta Region a sovereign country.
They said the new name of the region and its environs is Western Togoland and they are heading to the UN for official recognition.
