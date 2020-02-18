The militias were rounded up in a dawn raid by the Ghana Army in Kpevedue and Fievue, a twin community on the Ghana-Togo border in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region.

Lieutenant Colonel Bernard Baba Pantoah, Commanding Officer, 66 Artillery Regiment, told the media they picked intelligence of illegal military training camp in the thickets and launched operation at dawn with over 40 military officers and men and two crime scene investigators from the Police Service.

He said during the operation, five of the 'recruits' including their instructors escaped but one was arrested later.

Papavi, leader of so called Western Togoland

The Commanding Officer said the operations were not over and that they were on the heels of the secessionists and working hard to flush them out.

Justine Abotsi, 21, the only female among the 'recruits' said she came from Anlo Afiadenyigba and reported for the training ten days ago after she received calls of her selection to be trained as a farm hand for a company abroad.

She said it was after she got to the training camp and had her mobile phones seized that she realised it was a military training camp.

Emmanuel Tannor, 19, and six others who came from Accra to the training camp said they were told Western Togoland had attained independence and was recruiting soldiers.