We’ve consulted Boeing and Airbus on purchasing a new Presidential jet - Nitiwul

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Minister said Ghana needs a new jet because the current one is not fit for purpose.

“While I contacted both Boeing and Airbus, they told me that it would take us about three years for them to be able to deliver a new aircraft for Ghana. What it simply means is that if I were to make a decision today and the Ghana government were to make provisions for the Ministry of Defense to purchase an aircraft, the new time for an aircraft to arrive will be the first quarter of 2025, this President will not sit in that aircraft as President,” he said.

He added that in a letter written to him by the Ghana Air Force, failure to procure a new aircraft would mean the task assigned to the Air Force will continue to face major challenges and limitations.

“However, consultations are ongoing with government, parliament and trade unions on the purchase of a new aircraft for the Ghana Air Force and Ghana Navy to enable the Ghana Armed Forces effectively defend our nation and carry out their duties as we expect,” the Defence Minister said.

A new presidential jet and the travels of the President has come under intense scrutiny in the past few months.

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has criticised the claim by the Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul that the purchase of a presidential aircraft is paramount for government business.

Speaking with Evans Mensah on Top Story, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa noted that the Ghana Air Force has not prioritised the purchase of a new aircraft.