We've not had water to bathe in 3 days - Barker-Vormawor writes from jail

Sammy Danso Eghan

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, one of the conveners for Democracy Hub, has revealed the harsh conditions he is enduring in jail.

Barker-Vormawor, who is currently detained for his involvement in anti-galamsey protests, in a social media post on Saturday, October 5, 2024, debunked rumours of his secret release.

He also revealed that for three days, they have not had access to water, indicating the harsh treatment they are receiving in jail.

"Writing to you from a jail cell, where we haven't even had water for (3) three days, I assure you of my full commitment to this cause.

“I assure you that this is a lie. A lie surely intended to break the resolve of our fronts through mistrust. See through it,” he stated.

Despite the challenging conditions, Barker-Vormawor has reaffirmed his commitment to the fight against the decay he perceives in the country.

“I will continue to lead from the front. Not the back like the cowardice of our ‘leaders’. I am prepared to receive twice the punishment of the next man. And when a cheek is struck, I will turn the next cheek. Trusting that posterity will judge us more fairly. Tomorrow will redeem us, and make whole our sacrifice,” he declared.

Barker-Vormawor was detained with other protesters in connection with an earlier #StopTheGalamsey Protest, and #ReoccupyJulorbiHouse Demonstration.

According to the police, Barker-Vormawor is being held for his alleged involvement in unlawful actions, including inciting public disorder and leading the group’s blockade of major roads.

The police stated that the actions of the protesters, under Mr Barker-Vormawor’s leadership, caused severe inconvenience to commuters and disrupted the city's daily activities.

Sammy Danso Eghan

