According to the Spokesperson for Ishau Yaro's family, Ibrahim Musa, the family is unware of any donation either from her or any official of the government either to the victim.

In a statement, he said "For the avoidance of doubt, we have crosschecked with all persons officially assigned to take care of our son at the hospital and, we can authoritatively say, without any scintilla of contradiction, that no donation came to us from the outfit of Madam Lydia Alhassan."

Speaking exclusively to Pulse.com.gh, he said "They have so far paid the medical expenses of our brother" and was grateful to former President John Mahama and the NDC for their support.

About seven people reportedly sustained severe injuries at the La-Bawuleshie Presby school polling station after a shooting incident erupted during the by election at the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency last Thursday.

Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Wednesday, February 6, paid a visit to the injured victims.

The MP reportedly donated GH¢5000 to the victims.

The MP also promised to ensure that all those involved in the shooting incident are brought to book.

The Deputy minister of information, Pius Hadzide, and the National Organizer of the NPP, Sammy Awuku accompanied the MP to make the donation.

Below is the statement issued by Musa Ibrahim on behalf of Ishau Yaro's family:

Our attention has been drawn to media reports suggesting that Madam Lydia Alhassan donated GHC5,000 for the upkeep of victims of the January 31, 2019 shooting incident by government sponsored brigands at Ayawaso West Wuogon. While it cannot be gainsaid that Madam Lydia Alhassan and some operatives of the New Patriotic Party indeed visited our son, Ishau Yaro, at the 37 military hospital, we are unware of any donation either from her, her assigns or any official of government either to Ishau himself, any member of our family with him at the hospital or assigns.

For the avoidance of doubt, we have crosschecked with all persons officially assigned to take care of our son at the hospital and, we can authoritatively say, without any scintilla of contradiction, that no donation came to us from the outfit of Madam Lydia Alhassan. Indeed, if there was such donation for the upkeep of Ishau Yaro, it would have gone to the Okaikoi Central Treasurer of the National Democratic Congress who has been the sole receiver of funds from National, regional and constituency executives of the NDC for upkeep of our brother.

Our brother, Ishau Yaro is on the verge of losing one of his legs as a result of deliberate firing of guns by hooded armed thugs of the NPP. This heinous and un-Islamic conduct was perpetuated with the sole aim of aiding Madam Lydia Alhassan to realize her dream of becoming a Member of Parliament. Our brother is in explicably pains, and we will aggravate his condition if we accept donation from the very person who benefitted from the pains unjustifiably inflicted on our brother.

We are indebted to the executives of the NDC for the special interest they have so far shown in Ishau Yaro’s case. They have so far paid the medical expenses of our brother and we are grateful for that. By way of emphasis, we have not received any donation from Madam Lydia Alhassan or the NPP, and we do not intend to accept any donation from her. If indeed she has made any such donation as reported, we humbly urge her to call whoever she gave the money to return it. Our preoccupation is to seek justice for our innocent brother but not to accept donations from persons who orchestrated attacks on him.

