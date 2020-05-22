The maverick MP said this decision, he anticipates, will cause a fight among his children when he is dead.

In a yet-to-be-aired exclusive interview with Joy TV, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker cum businessman said he has already indicated to his children on who will get what after his demise,

However, he has reserved some particular ones in which the 22 children have to fight over after his demise.

Kennedy Agyapong

"My properties are already in the midst of my children, but I have some which I am using to protect myself. When I die they should fight", he disclosed.

Kennedy Agyapong also admitted to the stress he has to go through sharing the properties to his gargantuan family.

“I won’t give birth anymore. I have 22 Children, and it’s no joke at all. I’m now focused on getting all of them properties to their name while i’m alive”.