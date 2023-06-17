Work within the GH¢1.20 daily amount per child, head of WFP urges caterers

“This is an opportunity to improve the nutrient value of meals. Another thing is to use locally available nutritious foods. So, I am encouraging school caterers to work within the GHS1.20 pesewas transfer to use fresh tomatoes, more vegetables, and fruits as much as possible,”

“We also have tools that we use to support these caterers optimize their choices in terms of the selection of ingredients that will still work within the GHS1.20 pesewas to improve the nutrient quality of school meals.”

She believes the initiative would help to reduce malnutrition among Ghanaian school children.

“We want to support the government to explore fortifying parboiled brown rice instead of the white polished rice that we normally consume because research has shown that parboiled brown rice, its micronutrients are about seven times higher than the white polished rice.”

“If we can fortify parboiled brown rice here in Ghana for our school-aged children, they are going to be better able to meet their nutrient needs far more than they would have been able to do alone,” she added.

Since the reopening of schools, the caterers have withdrawn their services and are demanding that the government raise the daily amount per child and settle outstanding arrears.