The list which was presented by President Akufo-Addo to Parliament forms part of a constitutional mandate between the executive and the legislature.

It is in compliance with Section 11 of the Presidential Office Act, 1993 (Act 463), which requires the President to submit, annually, to Parliament, a report on the staffing position of the Office of the President.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo cuts sod to construct first Tamale interchange

The breakdown discloses 10 Ministers of State at the Presidency, 28 presidential staffers and 254 other junior political appointees, bringing the total number of political appointees to 292.

Last year, the office of the President came under fierce criticisms from Ghanaians on the number of workers at the Jubilee House.

They complained that the number was too big and that it was a 'rape' on state coffers.

The breakdown was given as nine ministers of state, 27 presidential staffers, 256 other/junior appointees and 706 employees of public/civil service staff.