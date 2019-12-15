He said chamber should be made up of eminent chiefs and distinguished Ghanaians with the power to consider certain bills before they are sent to Parliament.

The Yaa Naa made the proposal in an address at the grand durbar of chiefs and people of Okyeman on in the Eastern Region Saturday, to climax the 20th-anniversary celebrations of the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

“It is high time Ghana amended its constitution to replace the present Council of State with Senate or Upper House…composed of prominent chiefs, distinguished Ghanaian men and women with the power to consider certain bills before Parliament,” he suggested.

He said the proposed chamber will also see to the appointments of key positions such as Auditor-General, Inspector-General of Police, Chairperson and Members of Electoral Commission, Vice Chancellors of State Universities and Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission.

He noted further that the appointment of the heads of these five vital institutions by the President, “has been a source of great disagreements between every ruling government and the opposition.”

“If we transfer the power to appoint the heads of these institutions to the [proposed] Senate, it will be good for our democracy. It is time for Ghana to bring to an end, the prevailing politics of the winner-takes-all,” he advised.