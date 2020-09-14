Naa Mahama Issahaku said he will not allow graduates from his community to be lured into becoming ‘okada’ riders after spending money to educate themselves.

The Boli Chief made the comment at a durbar ogranised in honour of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

"We will not be lured to exchange our colour TV for a visionless black-and-white TV party, who only believes that graduates, after spending resources in education, should become Okada riders,” he said, as quoted by Classfmonline.com.

Naa Mahama Issahaku further declared his support for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the December polls.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo government has helped improve the living condition of his subjects with various initiatives and interventions.

“We will not believe in a manifesto that will cancel teacher trainee allowance, NaBCo; a manifesto that will take us back to dumsor and IMF,” he said.

“The people of Boli assure you that we will not be lured into a party of no vision who can only be remembered with hardship.”

The legalisation of the use of motorbikes for commercial purposes, locally known as okada, has divided opinions in recent weeks.

Currently, the use of motorbikes and tricycles for commercial purposes in any form is against Ghana’s Road Traffic Regulations 2012 (L.I 2180).

However, John Maham and the opposition NDC have promised to legalise the business if the party wins the December polls.

Meanwhile, Transport Ministry has said it will hold consultations with stakeholders in October on the legalisation of the okada business.