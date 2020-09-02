The New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker said the promise shows that the NDC flagbearer has no vision for Ghana.

To him, that is not a viable policy adding that most of the Okada riders who are graduates wouldn’t have opted for that if there are better employment opportunities.

“Some of the people who are into Okada business are graduates, they called me and are even disappointed in Mahama. They told me the decision to legalise Okada business alone tells of how disastrous and visionless Mahama is as a person…,” he said.

If a whole former President cannot afford to be creating jobs for people but rather legalise Okada, then that should tell of how visionless Mahama is as a person…does he think the boys would have branched into that business if they had better job opportunities, he should give us a break…,” he said.

“NPP is bogus! Jesus Christ of Nazareth!” – Angry Kennedy Agyapong

Ken Agyapong further said President Mahama cannot think of better means of providing employment for Ghanaian youth because the NDC does not believe in developing the entrepreneurial spirit of the Ghanaian.

John Mahama has promised to legalise Okada business which is banned in the country as part of means of providing employment for the Ghanaian youth.