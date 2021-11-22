He said the development of the country is proportionate to the revenue government raises.
You want development but you don’t want to pay more taxes - Gabby Otchere-Darko to Ghanaians
A leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has flayed Ghanaians for their unwillingness to pay taxes.
In a post on social media, the former boss of Danquah Institute said the hue and cry on the newly introduced e-levy is unwarranted.
“Ghana’s development paradox. You say you want the country fixed. Yet, you are against raising revenue to get it fixed! Motives matter!”, he tweeted.
Under the E-levy, transactions covering mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inward remittances will have the levy imposed on them.
The levy will be paid by the sender, but be waived for transactions that amount to GHS 100 or less in a day.
Delivering the 2022 budget statement and economic policy to Parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, Ofori-Atta said the new levy will compensate for the abolishment of road tolls.
Ofori-Atta noted during his delivery that the government has scrapped the amount of money being paid by motorists as tolls on public roads in the country.
Explaining the rationale behind the scrapping of the road tolls, the Minister said the revenue that accrues to the state for the construction and maintenance of roads is inadequate and hence, the government has to look elsewhere to equitably generate revenues for the construction and maintenance of our roads.
