You want development but you don’t want to pay more taxes - Gabby Otchere-Darko to Ghanaians

In a post on social media, the former boss of Danquah Institute said the hue and cry on the newly introduced e-levy is unwarranted.

“Ghana’s development paradox. You say you want the country fixed. Yet, you are against raising revenue to get it fixed! Motives matter!”, he tweeted.

Under the E-levy, transactions covering mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inward remittances will have the levy imposed on them.

The levy will be paid by the sender, but be waived for transactions that amount to GHS 100 or less in a day.

Delivering the 2022 budget statement and economic policy to Parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, Ofori-Atta said the new levy will compensate for the abolishment of road tolls.

Ofori-Atta noted during his delivery that the government has scrapped the amount of money being paid by motorists as tolls on public roads in the country.