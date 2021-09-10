Your idiomatic expression could be heard as idiotic expression - Manasseh Azure 'fires' Mahama

In a post on social media, the former Joy FM reporter said: "John Mahama, you don’t need violence to win the next election."

"I heard you explain that what you said was an idiomatic expression. You’re a communicator, and I know you are well aware that the words we speak have denotative and connotative meanings. To the average angry and desperate party fanatic on election day, a “do-or-die” charge at the polling station is a vague and deadly war chant. Your idiomatic expression could be heard as an idiotic expression and translated into violence."

Manasseh also said John Mahama is known to be a peaceful figure, therefore, the utterance was totally uncalled for.

"I still have a vague idea about the concept of comparative advantage from my high school Economics lessons. That’s why as one of your fiercest critics, I remain one of your staunchest supporters when mention is made of your love for tolerance and tolerance. Don’t blow away your unique selling proposition to the discerning Ghanaian voter with these needless utterances."

"Our wise elders have thought us that a man who imitates the left-handed will eventually hurt himself. So, stop imitating others."

Mahama has come under a barrage of criticism in the past few days for his comments. However, he said that he will never apologise for it because it is an idiomatic expression.

“It is an idiomatic expression. In the English Language, we have idioms in there. I think those who left school early do not understand idiomatic expressions. Do or die means a critical assignment you have, and you must do the needful or perish. What it means is that [officials of the] NDC shouldn’t wait and go to the Supreme Court again", he said