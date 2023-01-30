Your investigation will make my job better - Education Minister thanks The Fourth Estate

The documentary dubbed “School Placement for Sale” revealed how parents and guardians of students pay huge monies to the officials in charge of the CSSPS to have their wards placed into their favourite grade A schools.

The fraudulent activities have denied students who qualified and duly deserved admission into such schools the opportunity while others who didn’t merit it got admitted.

“I just want to say upfront that I am appreciative of the fact that an organisation is taking the time to help make my job better,” Dr Adutwum said in an interview on GTV’s Morning Show on Monday in reaction to the expose.

He vowed to use every means possible to eradicate the canker, saying it endangers the educational system.

“If this is going on, there is a cartel. It has to be stopped and I will work with security agencies to make sure this does not happen under me as the Minister for Education. Free SHS is not for sale, so if anybody thinks they can manipulate the system and do something untoward, it has to be stopped.”

It came to light following the undercover work of The Fourth Estate’s Adwoa Adobea-Owusu and Evans Aziamor-Mensah that the CSPSS was fraught with bribery and corruption rather than being implemented based on merit.

Placements into category A schools, according to the expose, were sold in 2022 even though approval for such placements was limited to only the Minister of Education and Director-General of the Ghana Education Service.

The documentary revealed that 10% of slots are usually reserved for protocol placements.

The investigation further revealed that some parents paid up to 20,000 cedis to get their children enrolled in top-tier senior high schools, while some people pay as much as 10,000 cedis to maintain a slot.

The CSSPS was introduced to eliminate corruption in the placement system, but some private individuals and government officials have connived to undermine the system.