The controversial lawyer said comments made by Prof. Opoku-Agyeman on the alleged insult by Kennedy Agyapong on a high court judge is hyprocritical.

Maurice Ampaw wondered why she has all off a sudden found her voice to comment on wrongdoings in the country.

Professor Opoku-Agyeman, in a statement called for an equal punishment for the Assin Central MP just like the infamous Montie 3.

Ampaw said that Opoku-Agyemang’s hypocrisy is one that he is yet to witness in the country.

“There is a difference between Kennedy Agyapong’s behaviour and that of the Montie Three. Prof is a hypocrite and doesn’t have moral right to comment on this case. I can’t describe her hypocrisy. She is the last person I’m expecting to comment on this case. The Montie Three guys committed a crime. Threats of death and attempt to rape are criminal matters”.

“Jane and Mahama should have warned them but she led a campaign for them to be freed. She signed the petition to have them freed. Because she wants power now she is condemning Kennedy Agyapong,” he said.

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw

Professor Opoku-Agyeman said: “If you are going to talk about name and shame, it should be consistent. If you are going to apply the laws, it should be consistent. So, if another person does the same and just comes to apologise so end of story. That is corruption and I want to see that also highlighted because we are not allowing us to abide by the rules of telling the truth”.

“Your Lordship, that, Mr Agyapong’s conduct is graver in scope and impact than the infamous ‘Montie Three’. This is because of the influence he wields and the coverage of the channel on which he made these dangerous comments compared to the ‘Montie Three’ in these respects,” she said during an interaction with members of the Ghana Integrity Initiative.