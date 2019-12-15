It follows the minister's labeling of the strike action by teacher unions as illegal and unprincipled on Asenmpa FM's "Eko si sen" political talk show.

Mr Duncan argued that arrears owed teachers, which is the basis for the teacher unions' strike action, was inherited by the governing New Patriotic Party from the erstwhile Mahama administration.

He further argued on the show that blaming the NPP for failure to settle the arrears will be unfair and improper.

Responding to the minister intervention, Carbonu said: “You [Duncan] are an apology of a politician… People like this a few months were sitting in staff common room with us… your colleague teachers have worked they have not been paid and see how you’re talking… self-aggrandizement… you also call yourself a regional minister…"

“My attitude hasn't changed...In fact, I am more attached to the profession… so you think if I am a teacher and I have capacity and capability, I shouldn’t become a minister?” Kwamena Duncan replied. “You [Carbonu] are portraying a certain spirit of jealousy...you are going on a path which is not proper.”

“I am not one of the people who admire your tantrums on the radio in any way...you call yourself a minister?” Angel Carbonu shot back. “Don’t bring yourself...You’re a reflection of the way politics has fallen in this country...You’re not the type of character I will admire.”

Three teacher unions, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) — have been on strike since Monday, December 9, but were forced to return to the classroom following a court injunction secured against their move.

They have vowed to resume their strike action after the 10-day injunction placed on their industrial action by an Accra High Court elapses.

The court's directive comes after the teachers defied a ruling by the National Labour Commission to call off their strike with immediate effect.