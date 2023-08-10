You’re doing worse than Mahama – KKD slams Akufo-Addo

He indicated that prior to the 2016 eletions that resulted in the defeat of the John Mahama administration, Akufo-Addo made a lot of promises and spoke to the conscience of the electorates for their mandate to serve the country but has turned away from the promises.

KKD who was speaking on Inside Politics hosted by Mugabe Maase on Power FM/TV XYZ referred to an interview Akufo-Addo, then opposition leader, granted Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM in the run up to the 2016 general elections where he narrated the Ghanaian challenges and proffered practicable solutions which he has failed to tackle in power.

KKD said, “I don’t know whether our president at the time was speaking about how he had planned to govern us.”

He said the issues Akufo-Addo raised are prevalent under his watch as the president of the country, adding “they were lies.”

KKD said it is disgraceful that Akufo-Addo knows no shame and did not correct the wrongs of his predecessor but has plunged the country into severe hardship than he met the country when he was sworn in as a president.

He mentioned the high cost of living, the lack of jobs for the youth, heightening corruption and impunity as well as creating wealth for a few family and friends in the NPP government as what Akufo-Addo kicked against when he was seeking the mandate of Ghanaians.

To him, Akufo-Addo has failed woefully because he knew the challenges and solutions of the country but has failed to draft policies that will assuage the plights of the people.

