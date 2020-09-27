He said such promise is an infantile one as the people leaving in zongo communities deserve better.

Dr. Bawumia said in order to lift most of the residents out of poverty, the building of schools should be a priority and that is what the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has planned to do in their second term.

Speaking at the conference of the national council of Fulani chiefs, Dr. Bawumia says people in Zongo communities deserve education and not mortuaries.

“We are going to build a model senior high school in the Zongo community in every region, so we will start with 16 model SHSs so that our children will have an opportunity to attend those schools."

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

"That will be the start for next year. Our policy is not one Zongo, one mortuary, we are not thinking of mortuary. We are thinking of schools – we want to develop our Zongos with schools and not mortuary.”

The NDC stated in its 2020 manifesto that it will construct the mortuaries in accordance with Islamic customs and practices and collaborate with the Ministry for Health to set up focal teams responsible for procedures that comply with Islamic customs in all state morgues.