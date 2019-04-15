The week long exercise will cover staff of Zoom Domestic Services Limited and Rural Waste Lminted another subsidiary of Zoomlion in the Greater Accra Region.

Educating the staff before the exercise, a Medical Officer of Health Essentials Dr. Nafisah Alhassan told the staff that it was essential for everybody to know their health status so as to be able to manage their lives effectively.

She said over 500 million people world wide are living with the disease and one out of every fourteen persons is positive hence the need for such exercise by every concerned organization.

Dr. Alhassan commended the management of Zoomlion especially Zoom Domestic for the initiative and urged all corporate institutions and individuals to be concerned with their health.

She was of the view that ignorance or negligence of one's life was catastrophic for their future.

Doris Adjei (Mrs) is Human Capital Manager of Zoom Domestic Services Ltd and also Acting Head Talent Planning, Human Capital and Service Delivery for the Environment and Sanitation Group of the Jospong Group of Companies.

She said it was strategic that the exercise was conducted and that periodic health and wellness programmes such as this for the workers limits the rate of absenteeism and reduces medical cost on the company.

Mrs Adjei said healthy employees work with a sound mind to deliver results which ultimately affects the bottom line positively.

She said the kind of work the staff of the company are engaved in, exposes them to all kinds of diseases and so it was strategic that the exercise was conducted.

"You know it is prudent that you do not toy with the lives and wellbeing of employees which is what basically informed management's decision to organise the screening programme".

When asked why they participated in the exercise, some of the beneficiaries said among other things that they just wanted to know their status in order that they could manage a lifestyle while others believe it was a requirement by the human resource department for them to participate.