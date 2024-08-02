120 fishermen in Ekumfi Narkwa defect from NPP to NDC

The fishermen cited several reasons for their decision to switch allegiance. Chief among them was dissatisfaction with the current government's handling of the fishing sector.

Many of the defectors expressed frustration over unfulfilled promises and policies that they believe have adversely affected their livelihoods.

The aggrieved fishermen announced their defection at a community durbar organised to interact with Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

They added that they were attracted to the NDC because of the splendid leadership style of Mahama, who they said is focused, a unifier and leads with listening ears as well as the unprecedented achievements he had chalked within his first term in office as a president.

According to them, their fishing businesses are on the verge of collapse due to the high cost of pre-mix fuel and outboard motors, among other fishing items.

"The government is not concerned about our welfare. We can no longer trust our lives and fishing occupation into the hands of the NPP," said Opanyin Owu Bonsu, leader of the defectors.

He said despite their calls on the government to check the exorbitant cost of pre-mix fuel, the price kept rising daily.

He said they used to purchase one yellow gallon (Kufuor gallon) of the pre-mix fuel at GH¢520 in 2016, but the price has risen to an unbearable level of between GH¢2,500 and GH¢2,800 per gallon.

In addition, he noted that the cost of outboard motors has been unbearable, as the price has hit the region of GH¢7,000.

"We feel deceived, and we are from today no longer with the NPP," he announced, triggering jubilation in the community.

The NDC has warmly welcomed the new members, seeing the defection as a validation of their policies and a boost to their campaign.

