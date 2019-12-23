At the conference, leaders of the party addressed the delegates and also enumerated the achievements of the party since it took office in 2017.

On the sidelines of the conference, some members of the party volunteered to distribute products from the 1 District, 1 Factory initiative by the party.

NPP loyal lady

A volunteer group called NPP Loyal Ladies distributed boxes of Eku juice and other items to Ghanaians who plied the Trade Fair route in Accra.

According to the leader of the NPP Loyal Ladies, Riftka Ayim, they distributed over twenty thousand boxes of Eku juice, potatoes bread and chops from Casa de Ropa.

NPP lady sells in traffic

She said the people they gave the products to were happy. She was hopeful Ghanaians will patronize the locally produced items so the businesses and jobs provided will keep increasing.

The local factories were encouraged to display their products as seen at the rally so Ghanaians will know that the NPP government is working to industrialize the country.

NPP supporter selling fruit juice

However, it is not clear if the products were given for free or sold at a price. It is also not known whether the products were bought by the loyal ladies or the government used its incumbency to get the products.