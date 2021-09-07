RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Video: 2024 elections will be a do-or-die at the polling station - Mahama

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has said the party is ready to battle with the New Patriotic Party (NDC) in the 2024 elections.

John Mahama
John Mahama

According to him, the 2020 elections were won by the NPP because they terrorized the NDC at the polling stations.

Speaking on Techiman-based Akina FM in the Bono East Region on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, he said the 2024 elections will be a do-or-die affair, especially at the polling stations.

"We have learnt our lessons from happenings during the 2020 polls. The 2024 elections will be won or lost at the polling station. It will be do-or-die at the polling stations. The right thing must be done during the polls. We will win the elections at the polling station and won't wait for collation centre results nor petition the Supreme Court if aggrieved," he said.

He also warned that in the 2024 elections, the NPP is not going to have it easy as they are going to fight them boot for boot—a do-or-die affair if they try to rig the polls.

Watch the video during the interview below:

