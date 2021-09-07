Speaking on Techiman-based Akina FM in the Bono East Region on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, he said the 2024 elections will be a do-or-die affair, especially at the polling stations.

"We have learnt our lessons from happenings during the 2020 polls. The 2024 elections will be won or lost at the polling station. It will be do-or-die at the polling stations. The right thing must be done during the polls. We will win the elections at the polling station and won't wait for collation centre results nor petition the Supreme Court if aggrieved," he said.

He also warned that in the 2024 elections, the NPP is not going to have it easy as they are going to fight them boot for boot—a do-or-die affair if they try to rig the polls.