2024 will be a 'do-or-die' affair and we'll match NPP boot for boot — Mahama

According to him, the NDC will be very vigilant at the polling stations during the general elections in 2024 adding that the party wants transparency so that the will of the people will be done after the polls.

He said "I have no doubt that NDC will win the 2024 elections. So, the vote will be a do-or-die affair and we will be matching them boot to boot at the polling station.

Pulse Ghana

"When the time comes, we will take names of polling station agents and I plead that we need educated persons who can do at least arithmetic, so, that you can decipher what we really got and to ensure the biometric details match the number of papers in a ballots box."

"It is not about who is older at the party. We need a knowledgeable person who can be trained to undertake the task. You can bring your wards who are educated to be trained for the purpose," he added.