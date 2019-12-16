Though, the government was able to scale through most of them since it took over ruling the country, it has left stains on their mantra.

Some political connoisseurs are predicting that some of these scandals will come back and dominate the 2020 electioneering campaign.

Pulse.com.gh, therefore, decided to recap some of these scandals which happened in 2019, ahead of the December 2020 polls.

1. Contracts for Sale:

The suspended Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), A.B Adjei, has been reported to the Commission on Human Rights AND Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor, after the release of a documentary titled Contracts for Sale.

The PPA boss, who is currently on suspension is being investigated following allegations of his involvement in the sale of government contracts in Manasseh Azure Awuni’s latest documentary 'Contracts For Sale'.

The documentary showed how a company – Talent Discovery Limited (TDL) – incorporated in June 2017 was selling out government contracts it had been awarded mostly through restrictive tender.

At the time of the investigations, the company which is 60% owned by the PPA boss was prepared to sell one of the many contracts it had been awarded ¢22.3 million to a non-existent entity.

The investigative piece which aired on Joy News showed further that of the two directors and shareholders of TDL, one is the CEO of the PPA, Adjei.

2. PDS scandal

The minority side in Parliament has called for a thorough investigation of what has come to be referred to as the PDS scandal.

This follows the abrogation of the contract between Ghana and the Power Distribution Service about the management of power supply in the country owing to allegations of financial misappropriation.

PDS was supposed to manage the operations of the ECG for 20 years starting from Friday, March 1, 2019, but the government suspended and later terminated the concession agreement with the PDS after Ghanaians detected fraud in the deal by some members and some fundamental and material breaches were detected on the part of PDS.

The NDC, however, described the PDS scandal as Ghana's biggest corruption deal ever.

The NDC was demanding that the government "completely abandon the idea of proceeding to engage a proposed restrictive tendering process or any other process for that matter for the selection of a new concessionaire with immediate effect."

The party asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack the Finance and Energy ministers over the fraudulent deal.

3. NYA saga

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sacked the Chief Executive Officers of the National Youth Authority and his two deputies.

They were sacked over procurement breaches.

The two deputies are Richard Ebbah Obeng and Bright Acheampong.

Three separate letters signed by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah, directed them to hand over to the Director of Technical Projects at the NYA, Emmanuel Anaman-Mensah.

Although no reason has been given for the sacking of the three appointees, reports stated that it may be linked to their alleged involvement in some questionable procurement practices at the Authority.

The trio was sacked over GH₵1.8million streetlight installation contract controversially awarded to a private company, Prefos.

One of the sacked deputy CEO, Obeng in a Facebook post said: "All records available at NYA ie Management minutes and internal payment documents clearly show that I and a few good people have indeed held and taken the strongest possible opposition to the NYA-Prefos Streetlight Training engagements."