40 NPP MPs accompany Bawumia to Kpembi by bus for late Jawula's funeral

Emmanuel Tornyi

About 40 Members of Parliament on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are accompanying Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to the funeral of Lepowura Alhaji MND Jawula.

NPP MPs in bus
NPP MPs in bus

Dr. Bawumia is leading a delegation comprising MPs, government appointees, and NPP executives to the funeral of the late Lepowura Alhaji Jawula in Salaga in the Savanah Region where the funeral will be held.

They were seen onboard a bus from the Tamale Airport to Kpembi.

The MPs are the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Shiela Bartels, Mustapha Yussif, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, and Habib Iddrisu among others.

The 74-year-old former football administrator died in Nashville, United States of America – after illness – and was laid to rest in line with the Islamic traditions.

Burial prayers were said in his memory last night in the family house at Accra Newtown, done simultane­ously with the committal ceremony in Nashville.

He was earlier admitted to the Universi­ty of Ghana Medical Centre before being flown out of the country.

NPP MPs
NPP MPs Pulse Ghana

The late sports enthusiast was the GFA Chairman between 1997 and 2001.

MND Jawula's reign as GFA boss saw the rise of cadet football in Gha­na – leading to the Starlets also finishing second and third at the Egypt '97 and New Zealand '99 World Cup tournaments respectively.

It was during his leadership, too, that Ghana's Under-20 side (Black Satellites), placed second at the FIFA Under-20 World Youth tournament – a trophy.

He has held numerous high-pro­file positions in the corridors of football.

He also served as the Vice Chair­man of the Ghana 2008 Nations Cup Local Organising Committee (LOC).

Born in 1949 by Kpembiwura Jawula Ababio, a former CPP party chairman and the only child of his mother, Lepowura Jawula attended the University of Cape Coast where he read English and Economics for his first degree before graduating with a Master's degree from the Uni­versity of Ghana, Legon, in African Literature and Social Policy.

Emmanuel Tornyi
