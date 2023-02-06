40 NPP MPs accompany Bawumia to Kpembi by bus for late Jawula's funeral

They were seen onboard a bus from the Tamale Airport to Kpembi.

The MPs are the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Shiela Bartels, Mustapha Yussif, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, and Habib Iddrisu among others.

The 74-year-old former football administrator died in Nashville, United States of America – after illness – and was laid to rest in line with the Islamic traditions.

Burial prayers were said in his memory last night in the family house at Accra Newtown, done simultane­ously with the committal ceremony in Nashville.

He was earlier admitted to the Universi­ty of Ghana Medical Centre before being flown out of the country.

The late sports enthusiast was the GFA Chairman between 1997 and 2001.

MND Jawula's reign as GFA boss saw the rise of cadet football in Gha­na – leading to the Starlets also finishing second and third at the Egypt '97 and New Zealand '99 World Cup tournaments respectively.

It was during his leadership, too, that Ghana's Under-20 side (Black Satellites), placed second at the FIFA Under-20 World Youth tournament – a trophy.

He has held numerous high-pro­file positions in the corridors of football.

He also served as the Vice Chair­man of the Ghana 2008 Nations Cup Local Organising Committee (LOC).