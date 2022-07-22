6 rich Ghanaian politicians

Becoming a politician in Ghana is financially very attractive and the salary paid to politicians, together with other fringe benefits like car, house and travel allowances, offices, and ex-gratia, are often too good to pass up.

Most wealthy Ghanaian politicians hardly showcase or flaunt their wealth and with that in mind, Pulse.com.gh lists 6 rich politicians in Ghana you need to know.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Kwabena Duffuor has been rated as the sixth wealthiest tycoon in the country.

He is the Chief Executive Officer of the House of Duffour Asset Holdings. The businessman also owns a lion's share of the defunct UniBank shares.

He has previously held influential positions in the government.

Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor

With a net worth of $1.2 billion, Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor makes it to the list of richest politicians in Ghana.

In 2008, he became the Minister for Interior and in 2017, he was appointed as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust, the state pension fund by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He is the president of the Ghana Chamber of Mines. He is also the COO and investment banker of Ghana Home Loans.

Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong is a Ghanaian businessman and politician.

He has over the years contributed massively to the politics in Ghana, especially to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He is currently representing Assin Central as a member of parliament for the NPP.

Kennedy is known for his controversial attitude.

He has several businesses across Ghana, which have gone a long way to contribute to his worth.

These businesses have also created employment for many. Ohene Agyapong owns these reputable and well-known businesses:

Ash FM, Assin Farms, Gold Coin Communication, Hollywood Shopping Centre, Mina D’oro Ventures, M/S Imperial World Business Limited, Net 2 TV, Oman FM, Real Estate Company, Super Care Company Limited (Dealer in Air Conditioners), Spice FM, The National Newspaper, Kennedy Digital Satellite.

The thought of Kennedy being one of the richest in Ghana is blazing since his net worth is not known yet.

As a businessman, his major assets are his business establishment.

Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom

Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom, a Ghanaian politician and businessman has been known for a time as one of the richest Ghanaians.

He is a business consultant and founding member of the Progressive People's Party.

A three-time nominee for president, he was a member of parliament for the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem constituency and served as minister of state in the Kufuor government.

He started work as a life insurance underwriter with the North Western Mutual Life Insurance Company between 1975 and 1978.

He worked with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin. In 1979, he joined the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District as a budget and management analyst. In 1981, he joined Deloitte and Touche as an associate consultant, rising to become a partner in the firm's Milwaukee office by 1986. In 1992, he helped establish Deloitte & Touche's West Africa Consulting division.

He served as a board member for Fan Milk Ghana Limited, Edinaman Secondary School, and the Ghana Heritage and Conservation Trust.

He shares ownership of GN Savings and Loans with other shareholders. He is also the owner of Groupe Ndoum and Coconut Grove Resort in Ghana.

In December 2007, Nduom was nominated by the CPP to contest the December 2008 presidential election.

He lost the elections, getting less than 1% of the vote.

Dr. Nduom has created 65 companies around the world, with the bulk of them operating in Ghana. His Businesses fall mostly in the banking/finance, hospitality, and media categories.

Here are all of Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom’s businesses:

1. Coconut Grove Hotels (Miners lodge at Obuasi, Regency in Accra, Bridge House in Elmina, Beach Resort at Elmina, and two new ones coming up at Sakumono and Wa)

2. GN Bank (260 branches in Ghana, Ivory Coast, Antigua, Zimbabwe, Pueto Rico, Saint Kitts-and-Nevis, USA, Togo, Benin, and Liberia)

3. GN Quarry

4. GN Printing Press

5. Digicut (Advertising and PR Consult)

6. Spider Lee Entertainment

7. Monica Yorke Preparatory School at Elmina (Best Basic School in KEEA)

8. AFR

9. Qualtek (ICT)

10. Gold Coast Fund Management (20 years of experience)

11. Yorke Properties (Real Estate)

12. GN Re-Insurance

13. GN Health Insurance

14. GN Life Assurance

15. Ghana Growth Fund Ltd

16. Ahomka Fm (Elmina)

17. Enyidado Fm (Awutu)

18. Agoro Fm (Berekum)

19. Golden Pod (Sefwi Juabeso)

20. Okyeman FM (Akim Oda)

21. Gold Coast Brokerage

22. Sterlin Management Services

23. Sterlin Protection Services

24. Today Newspaper

25. ATV

26. BTA

27. First Digital TV

28. Fresh Pak (Manufacturing)

29. Elmina Sharks (Football)

30. Hedjorl3 online radio

31. EPPL (Manufacturing)

32. Pentrust (Pensions)

33. GN Power (Alternative Power Generation)

34. GN Finance

35. GN Asset Management and Protection

36. Ghanaian Journal (Online newspaper)

37. Kasapreko Fm (Wassa Akropong)

38. Ghana Media Consult

39. Oceean1 Tv (Elmina)

40. Light Fm (Aflao)

41. Nduom University (Elmina-Komenda-Takoradi Highway)

42. GN Microinsurance

43. Wa Fm (Wa)

44. GN Research

45. Institute for Progressive Research & Advocacy (IPRA)

46. GN Farms (Brong Ahafo, KEEA, and Western Region)

47. LEDFC (Liberia Enterprise Development Fund Company)

48. GN Foundation (Scholarships)

49. GN Hospital

50. GN Projects

51. GN Logistics (Bulk storage, courier, procurement, warehousing, etc)

52. GN Electronics (Assembling of LCD TVs and decoders)

53. Nduom Sports Stadium (Elmina)

54. GN Concrete Products (Elmina)

55. GN Autoshop (Vehicle Assembling)

56. IBS (USA)

57. Sea Lions (Female football team)

58. Ahomka radio (UK)

59. GN Legal

60. Adehyie FM (Bibiani)

61. GNHR

62. GN Microenterprise Business

63. GN Ambulance Brigade

64. Suhupieli FM (Tamale)

65. ISF Bank (Chicago)

Bryan Acheampong

Bryan Acheampong is a politician, a businessman, and a former officer of the US Air force.

He is currently the Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency in the Eastern Region.

He’s also the deputy minister of the Interior.

The net worth of Byran Acheampong is estimated at $20 million, reports stated.

Bryan is also a consultant, and he was the CEO of INTU-Group in Accra.

Bryan owns several mansions across Ghana. He’s into real estate and everything in between.

He is the owner of Rock City Hotel Ghana located at Nkwatia Kwahu in the Eastern region.

Ken Ofori-Atta

He is the son of an economist and politician.

Ofori-Atta co-founded Databank Financial Services with Keli Gadzekpo and Togbe Afede XIV in 1990 and served as its executive chairman until 14 February 2012, when he went on retirement.

He has other business interests in Insurance, Retail Banking, Private Equity, Micro finance, Pharmaceuticals, and Real Estate.

In 1996, Ofori-Atta was the first African to testify at the US Congress Ways and Means Committee to support the African Growth and Opportunity Act.

Ofori-Atta served as a director for numerous companies and as a member of some other boards as well.

He was a Director for Enterprise Group Ltd and Trust Bank Ltd of The Gambia of which he is the chairman. He also was a Director at the International Bank and a board member of the Acumen Fund.

He has taken the lead in managing Ghana's economy since his appointment in 2017. He was one of the top financiers of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2008 and 2012.

He was also central to his cousin Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's victory in the 2016 elections. As Minister of Finance, his trusted contacts and confidants have helped him manage the Ghanaian economy.

