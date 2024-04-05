8 Things to know about Abu Sakara: Alan Kyerematen's running mate

1. Versatile Education:

Born on August 15, 1958, in Damongo, Ghana, Abu Sakara's educational journey began in the local schools of Kpembe and Sawla. His quest for knowledge led him to the United Kingdom, where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Soil Science from the University of Reading, followed by a Master's degree in Applied Plant Sciences from Wye College, University of London. He capped off his academic pursuits with a Ph.D. in Applied Agricultural Botany, again from the University of Reading.

2. Agricultural Expertise:

With over 29 years of experience in international agricultural development, Dr. Sakara is a seasoned agronomist. His expertise in agriculture and rural development has been honed through work across Africa and the Americas. As the executive director of Rural and Agricultural Development Associates, his contributions to the agricultural sector are extensive and notable.

3. Political Journey:

Dr. Sakara's foray into politics began with the Convention People's Party (CPP). In 2008, he served as the running mate to Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom during the presidential election. Subsequently, he ascended to the position of flag-bearer for the CPP after Dr. Nduom's departure to form the Progressive People's Party (PPP).

4. Presidential Bid:

In the 2012 Ghanaian presidential election, Dr. Sakara contested as the candidate for the CPP. Though his bid garnered 20,323 votes, representing 0.18% of the total votes cast, his commitment to advocating for change and addressing the developmental challenges of the nation remained unwavering.

5. Advocate for Change:

Dr. Sakara's alignment with the Alliance for Revolutionary Change underscores his commitment to challenging the status quo in Ghanaian politics. His vision for a prosperous Ghana, free from the shackles of traditional political divides, resonates with the core principles of the ARC.

6. A Trailblazer in Independent Politics:

The ARC's mission to mobilize Ghanaians across religious, political, and ethnic affiliations aligns seamlessly with Dr. Sakara's dedication to fostering unity and inclusivity in governance. As part of the ARC, he aims to break the cycle of poverty and usher in a new era of prosperity for the nation.

7. A Seasoned Campaigner:

With his extensive experience in previous electoral campaigns, Dr. Sakara brings valuable insights and strategic prowess to the ARC's endeavor. His ability to connect with diverse segments of the Ghanaian population positions the Alliance as a formidable force in the upcoming elections.

8. A Catalyst for Change:

Dr. Sakara's selection as Alan Kyerematen's running mate symbolizes a bold step towards redefining Ghanaian politics. Together, they embody the spirit of innovation, resilience, and determination to steer the nation towards a brighter future.