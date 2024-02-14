9 things to know about Ghana's newly appointed Finance Minister, Mohammed Amin Adam

1. Extensive Experience in Energy and Resource Management

Before assuming his current role, Hon. Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam served as the Deputy Minister for Energy, with a specific focus on the Petroleum Sector.

2. Political Background

Currently serving as the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Amin Adam is also the Member of Parliament for Karaga Constituency.

3. Previous Leadership Roles

Dr. Amin Adam was appointed as the Deputy Regional Minister for the Northern Region in 2005, showcasing his longstanding commitment to public service.

4. Global Advocacy for Resource Governance

His involvement in extractive industries and resource management extends beyond Ghana. Dr. Amin Adam has worked as a University lecturer, advisor on Resource Governance, and a global campaigner for transparency in resource management.

5. Founder of Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP)

Before his role as Deputy Minister for Energy, he founded and served as the Executive Director of ACEP, contributing significantly to energy policy discussions in Africa.

6. Diverse Professional Background

Dr. Amin Adam's career includes positions such as Energy Policy Analyst at the Ministry of Energy in Ghana, Commissioner of Ghana Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, and Africa Coordinator of extractives industries in Ibis.

7. Educational Achievements

Educated at the Northern School of Business, he holds a PhD in Petroleum Economics from the University of Dundee in the UK, specializing in Petroleum fiscal policy in resource-led economies and resource governance. Additionally, he has an MPhil (Economics) and a B.A (Hons) Economics from the University of Cape Coast.

8. Professional Development

Dr. Amin Adam has undertaken professional development training at prestigious institutions such as Columbia University, the University of Texas at Austin, and Harvard University in the US.

9. Key Leadership Roles

He currently serves as the chairman of Ghana's National Energy Transition Committee, chairman of the Gold for Oil Initiative, and Chairman of the New Producers Group, representing new oil and gas-producing countries globally.

