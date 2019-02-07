The group also want the Minister of State in charge of National Security, Bryan Acheampong to resign.

The coalition are currently on a demonstration to protest the shootings that happened during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election last week.

According to the Chairman of the Coalition, Bernad Mornah, the purpose of the demonstration is among other things to demand the immediate resignation of the two security capos.

The demonstration, titled "Aagbe Wo" started from the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and it's going through some principal streets in Accra.

The coalition explained that the protest is meant to pile pressure on the government to check the level of insecurity in the country, which they say is threatening Ghana's democracy.