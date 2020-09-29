The man of God said the president is not only old to be the father of Mahama but he is the fist gentleman of the land too.

Therefore, he must be accorded the necessary respect by all Ghanaians irrespective of party affiliations.

Rev. Owusu Bempah even suggested that John Mahama should call the president 'Papa' or 'Dad'.

“Whether or not John Mahama agrees, Akufo-Addo is his ‘father’ and he must accord respect to him as such. He should be addressing Nana Addo as ‘Papa Akufo-Addo'.

"Mahama should henceforth address Akufo-Addo as “papa”, “dad. I have addressed all former Presidents including Rawlings as such,” he added.

Explaining his relationship with the president, Owusu-Bempah refuted the claims that he is the spiritual father of Nana Addo.

“Akufo-Addo has many spiritual fathers. He is the father of every citizen, he is father to me and so it would be difficult for anyone to say he is a ‘spiritual son’ to them, because the seat he is on, is a great one."