He said the lawmaker is no guru in finance and that his public lecture yesterday was full of gimmicks.

Baffoe, who is popularly known as Abronye DC said if given the opportunity, he will beat Isaac Adongo in any debate about the Ghanaian economy.

Speaking on Accra based Oman FM, Abronye said: "I can beat Adongo hands down.”

He also said Adongo's analysis were a 'beer parlour' one fit for a dog meat market in Bolgatanga.

“Adongo’s economic analysis is only fit for selling dog meat at Bolgatanga market. I will beat him in any debate,” the NPP man stressed.

Abronye DC said by the conduct of Mr Adongo, it is obvious the NDC lacks the men to manage Ghana’s economy should they win power.

Isaac Asongo, yesterday delivered the true state of the economy at a forum organised by the ‘Coalition for Restoration’ on the theme: ‘The State of Ghanaian economy: Myth sand Truth'.