The Minister reports stated over the weekend initiated a private meeting with some constituency chairmen of the NPP in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

And during the meeting, Dr. Akoto is reported to have shared money to the executives amounting to about GH¢500,000 and the money blown is to announce his presidential candidate bid.

According to reports by Daily Guide, the minister gave each constituency chairman GH¢1000 as transportation.

All other executives of the party he met, reports stated gave them GH¢500 each as transport fare.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto

The breakdown was given as 47 constituency chairmen each receiving GH¢1,000 totaling GH¢47,000.

He also gave 752 other executives GH¢500, totaling GH¢376,000.

Thus, the total amount he spent on Saturday alone, sources said, was GH¢423,000.

Meanwhile, the campaign posters of Dr. Akoto have also flooded social media.