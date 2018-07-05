AIDS Commission to share condoms at NPP Conference

news

The Ghana AIDS Commission has said that it will distribute condoms at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) national delegates conference.

The national delegates conference will take place at Koforidua in the Eastern Region this weekend.

The Eastern Regional Technical Coordinator of the Technical Support Unit of Ghana AIDS Commission, Ms Golda Asante, told the media that the move is to prevent the spread Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs).

Ms Asante argued that even though the prevalence rate in the region has reduced to 2.1% they need to do their best for a further reduction in the rate.

She said records show that new infection is recorded every day in the region.

Ms Asante explained that they have decided to share the condoms because new infections are generally recorded during funfairs and political gatherings.

The Koforidua Technical University football pitch which will host the conference is undergoing reshaping and extension to enable it host the over 6000 delegates expected to elect their national leaders.