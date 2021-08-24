He replaces Sylvester Tetteh, who is now the Member of Parliament for Ngleshie Amanfro in the Greater Accra Region.
Akufo-Addo appoints Pius Hadzide as Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority
Former Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide has been appointed by President Akufo-Addo as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA).
According to Citinewsroom.com, the young politician’s appointment takes immediate effect.
Speculations had been rife a few months earlier about his likely appointment to head the NYA.
He also said in an earlier interview that he was available for any role if given the chance to serve in the government.
“I am always willing and prepared to serve in whatever capacity… In this second term, at both the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Ministry of Information, equally competent and dynamic young colleagues have been found to play the role of Deputy Ministers.
“I am happy at the team that the president has put together. It is a solid team. They are doing a yeoman’s job,” Pius said in a Citi News interview.
He served as a deputy minister for Youth and Sports in the first term of the Akufo-Addo’s government before being reshuffled to the Information Ministry as a deputy to Kojo Oppong Nkrumah after being cleared of corruption allegations.
A report of an investigation initiated into the Australian visa scandal during the 2018 Commonwealth Games cleared him of any wrongdoing but the report has since not been made public.
