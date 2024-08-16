ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia’s govt is a terrible mistake by Ghanaians – Mahama

Evans Annang

John Dramani Mahama, the Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed that the Ghanaian electorate made a grave mistake by electing Nana Akufo-Addo as President.

John Mahama
John Mahama

Mahama pointed to the current economic crisis, rising unemployment, and unfinished developmental projects as evidence of this poor decision.

During a mini rally at Ave Dakpa in the Akatsi North constituency, part of his four-day campaign tour of the Volta Region, Mahama warned voters against being swayed by the NPP’s enticing but empty promises.

“This NPP of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia is a terrible mistake Ghanaians made. They packaged themselves very nicely with very words and sweet promises and in the Bible they tell us that it is the devil who will come with sweet promises and sweet talk to tempt you into sin.

So you must always be careful of people who come making sweet promises,” former President Mahama said.

John Mahama has alos promised to insitute a national day for prayers and thanksgiving should he win the general elections.

John Mahama
John Mahama Pulse Ghana

He explained that the purpose of this day would be to thank God for what he has done for the people of Ghana and to seek his continued blessings for the nation.

Mahama emphasised the importance of giving thanks in all circumstances and the need for spiritual intercession for blessings.

"In all things, we must give thanks. In happiness, sadness, and whatever happens to us, we must give thanks", he stated, adding, "Even though God expects us to work hard to improve our circumstances, he also recognises that spiritually, you must intercede for God to open the gates for you."

Mahama stressed the importance of counting one's blessings and acknowledging God's past actions to receive more in the future.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

