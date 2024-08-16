Akufo-Addo, Bawumia’s govt is a terrible mistake by Ghanaians – Mahama

During a mini rally at Ave Dakpa in the Akatsi North constituency, part of his four-day campaign tour of the Volta Region, Mahama warned voters against being swayed by the NPP’s enticing but empty promises.

“This NPP of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia is a terrible mistake Ghanaians made. They packaged themselves very nicely with very words and sweet promises and in the Bible they tell us that it is the devil who will come with sweet promises and sweet talk to tempt you into sin.

So you must always be careful of people who come making sweet promises,” former President Mahama said.

John Mahama has alos promised to insitute a national day for prayers and thanksgiving should he win the general elections.

He explained that the purpose of this day would be to thank God for what he has done for the people of Ghana and to seek his continued blessings for the nation.

Mahama emphasised the importance of giving thanks in all circumstances and the need for spiritual intercession for blessings.

He believes that acknowledging the good that has already been done will bring more good in the future.

"In all things, we must give thanks. In happiness, sadness, and whatever happens to us, we must give thanks", he stated, adding, "Even though God expects us to work hard to improve our circumstances, he also recognises that spiritually, you must intercede for God to open the gates for you."