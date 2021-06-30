Akufo-Addo calls for public inquiry into Ejura brouhaha

The Interior Minister has ten days to present a report to President Akufo-Addo on July 9.

The President also expressed his deepest condolences to bereaved families of the three persons who lost their lives.

The deceased are Ibrahim Mohammed, alias Kaaka, Abdul Nasir Yussif and Murtala Mohammed.

He further wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The commotion at Ejura happened following the burial of Ibrahim Mohammed aka Kaaka at Mempeasem cemetery at Ejura on Tuesday after he was attacked by an unknown mob.

Some irate youth after his burial on Tuesday blocked the main Ejura Atebubu road, thus impeding traffic flow to demonstrate seeking justice for their colleague.

The police moved in with military reinforcement to quell the situation but the irate youth according to the Police charged on the security officers with all manner of implements including firearms, clubs, machetes and stones.

The security officials fired into the crowd killing two and injuring seven.