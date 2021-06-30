RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Akufo-Addo calls for public inquiry into Ejura brouhaha

Authors:

Evans Effah

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo has directed the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery to with immediate effect conduct a public inquiry into the circumstances that led to the shooting and killing of two protesters at Ejura on Tuesday, 29 June 2021.

President Nana Akufo-Addo.
The President in a statement signed by Director of Communications at the Flagstaff House, Eugene Arhin on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, opined that the Interior Minister is to provide a detailed report from the inquiry, as well as recommendations for appropriate action.

The Interior Minister has ten days to present a report to President Akufo-Addo on July 9.

The President also expressed his deepest condolences to bereaved families of the three persons who lost their lives.

The deceased are Ibrahim Mohammed, alias Kaaka, Abdul Nasir Yussif and Murtala Mohammed.

He further wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The commotion at Ejura happened following the burial of Ibrahim Mohammed aka Kaaka at Mempeasem cemetery at Ejura on Tuesday after he was attacked by an unknown mob.

Some irate youth after his burial on Tuesday blocked the main Ejura Atebubu road, thus impeding traffic flow to demonstrate seeking justice for their colleague.

The police moved in with military reinforcement to quell the situation but the irate youth according to the Police charged on the security officers with all manner of implements including firearms, clubs, machetes and stones.

The security officials fired into the crowd killing two and injuring seven.

A section of Ghanaians have taken to social media to condemn the actions of the security personnel.

