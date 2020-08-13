ASEPA on June 9, 2020, petitioned the Presidency for the removal of Mrs Jean Mensa for failing to declare her Assets and Liabilities in accordance with Article 286 of the constitution.

Presidency rejects ASEPA's claim against EC chairperson, Jean Mensa

ASEPA in a statement today claimed the presidency is sitting on the outcome of the CJ’s recommendation on their petition.

However, a statement from the presidency said since both the CJ and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) failed to find any wrongdoing on the part of EC boss the petition is dismissed.